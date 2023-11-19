Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price at $52.60

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 618,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBSH opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

