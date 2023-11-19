Brokerages Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $15.92

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $236,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,032,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,631,603.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,969 shares of company stock worth $5,193,640. Corporate insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 82.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.47 and a beta of 2.04. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

