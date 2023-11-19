Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $590.15

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $604.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $564.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

DECK opened at $620.51 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $360.00 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after buying an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

