Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $39.67

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

FORM stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.56 and a beta of 1.20. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,729.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,037 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

