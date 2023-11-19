Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $33.17

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.