Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $33.17

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.
Shares of MP stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68.
MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
