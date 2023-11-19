Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $84.77

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of NEWR opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

