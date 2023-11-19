Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Samsara

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,396,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,104,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John Bicket sold 47,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,135,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,396,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,104,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,503,171 shares of company stock valued at $66,934,636 over the last 90 days. 66.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.