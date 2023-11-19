Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $25.80

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Samsara
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Samsara Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of IOT stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Samsara has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $32.41.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
