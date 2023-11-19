Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Target Price at $66.64

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $48.80 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $2,190,251.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $98,070,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $69,375,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 106.1% during the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,391,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,313,000 after buying an additional 716,408 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

