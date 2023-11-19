Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $9.20

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Solo Brands
Institutional Trading of Solo Brands
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 326.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 227.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 521,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.
Solo Brands Price Performance
Shares of DTC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
See Also
