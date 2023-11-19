Brokerages Set Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Price Target at $9.20

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DTC

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

In other news, CFO Somer Webb sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $502,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,793 shares in the company, valued at $255,749.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 326.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 228,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 175,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 88,542 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 227.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 521,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $422.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.