Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $50.00

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

WBS stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.