Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imunon, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Imunon Stock Performance
Imunon stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Imunon has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.72.
Imunon Company Profile
Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
