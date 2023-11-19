Brokers Issue Forecasts for Imunon, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNN)

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.07) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Stock Performance

Imunon stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06. Imunon has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Imunon in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.