Brokers Issue Forecasts for Loblaw Companies Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $8.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.34. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$174.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.93.

Loblaw Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$121.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.09. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.00 and a 12-month high of C$129.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$116.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

