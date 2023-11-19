Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on IceCure Medical Ltd’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) – Brookline Capital Management increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IceCure Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ICCM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of ICCM stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

