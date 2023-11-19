Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brown & Brown worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.