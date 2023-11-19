Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Stock Up 8.0 %

BKE stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

