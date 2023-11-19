Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $36.86. Approximately 48,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 391,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after buying an additional 199,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 72.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 538,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

