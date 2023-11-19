Burney Co. Invests $232,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $182,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after buying an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

LPX opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

