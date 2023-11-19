Burney Co. Sells 305 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Burney Co. cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.91.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

