CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $374.09 Average PT from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.09.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

CACI International Stock Performance

NYSE CACI opened at $320.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.80. CACI International has a 1 year low of $275.79 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 125 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $39,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,280.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CACI International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,180,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 346,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 133,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

