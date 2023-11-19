Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Caleres has set its FY24 guidance at $4.10-4.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. Caleres's quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL opened at $27.43 on Friday. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Caleres

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $117,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,964.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,265 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $117,927.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,695,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,329. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Caleres by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Caleres by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

