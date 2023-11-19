California Public Employees Retirement System Has $21.05 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Loews worth $21,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $420,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Loews by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,235,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 616.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

