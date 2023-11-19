Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Acquires C$39,564.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Free Report) Director Jennifer Edith Morais bought 60,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,564.00.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

Canada Nickel stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.