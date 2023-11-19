Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of HashiCorp worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HashiCorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $253,719.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,983.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,508 shares of company stock worth $6,740,740 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.37 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

