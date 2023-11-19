Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.07 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in H&R Block by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

