Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $3.36 Million in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $132.02 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.21 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

