Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1,297.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,835 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after buying an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 6.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,838,000 after buying an additional 850,026 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

