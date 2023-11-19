Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $144.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

