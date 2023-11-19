Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,444,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.35 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

