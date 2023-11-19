Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.63.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$45.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$40.52 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.12.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

