Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$52.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Cormark increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.63.
Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance
Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Apartment Properties REIT
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.