Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.25. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.
About Cantaloupe
