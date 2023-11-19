Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CARR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

