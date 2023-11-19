CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.93) Per Share (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.93) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.23). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $61.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.