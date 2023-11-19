Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.27.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $176.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $415,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

