CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CX. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.47.

CEMEX Trading Up 1.5 %

CEMEX stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $8.46.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

