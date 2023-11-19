Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 832,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cencora worth $160,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COR. United Bank raised its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,279,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.38, for a total transaction of $250,006,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,489,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,127,603.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

