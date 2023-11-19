Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVCY shares. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

