Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,413 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $80.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.