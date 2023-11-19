Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $162.96.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

