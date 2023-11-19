Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $103.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

