Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 896 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,748,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,849 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.