Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,567,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,440,000 after acquiring an additional 405,157 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,944,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,815 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IXN stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

