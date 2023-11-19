Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,429,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Clorox by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.7% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Clorox by 12.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 108,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 204.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.