Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EW opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

