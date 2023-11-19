Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

