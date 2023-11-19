Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,069 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,616 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $54.44 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

