Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,099,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,444,000 after purchasing an additional 390,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $105.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.