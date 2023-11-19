Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $258.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

