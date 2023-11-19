Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

MPC opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

