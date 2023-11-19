Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 83 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

