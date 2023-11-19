Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 93,626 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

